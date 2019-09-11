High school evacuated due to fumes in NE Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A school in Northeast Philadelphia has been evacuated due to a report of fumes inside the building.
The report came in around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Philadelphia Academy Charter High School on the 1700 block of Tomlinson Road.
Fire crews responded to the scene and evacuated the school as a precaution.
Chopper 6 over the scene saw students and staff huddled in the field outside the school.
Fire officials have yet to confirm what they encountered once inside the school.
