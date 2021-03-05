High school juniors create 'Better Together' organization to help neighbors in need

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two high school juniors in Burlington County are behind a charitable organization dedicated to helping those in need during this pandemic.
Amy Pecoraro and Matt Mojena are students at Northern Burlington County Regional High School in Columbus, New Jersey.
They started what they call the 'Better Together' organization, collecting and distributing essentials to our neighbors in need.
Today was their first drop-off at the St. Francis Inn in Philadephia's Kensington section.
"Since we are just 16-years-old we thought about how we could help them and what we can do," said Pecoraro. "So we know that throughout the pandemic, there have been a lot of people who have been struggling. We thought to make packages with food, water, socks, hand sanitizer, and masks because that's what we can do to help."
Pecoraro and Mojena say they recognized that during the pandemic, already impoverished communities were struggling even more.
So far, they've raised over $1,300, creating more than 150 of those care packages stocked with essentials.
They are also expanding to provide even more help and opportunities.
"We are reaching out to those with substance abuse, trying to educate them how to use drugs safely," Mojena said. "When they are ready, we will show them how to get into recovery because there's a lot of people that are just completely left behind, especially in inner-city communities in Philly."
They're also planning other outreach programs to help people create resumes for job applications and look for work.
The more they raise, the more they can help all across our region.
