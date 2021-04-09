No dancing at NJ prom, Delco students petition for in-person graduation

HARRISON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- High school seniors around the Delaware Valley are worried about missing out on prom and graduation this year.As of right now, if an in-person prom happens at Clearview Regional High School in Harrison Township, New Jersey, there will be no dancing per the state's current guidelines on public gatherings.A letter was sent to seniors from Principal Keith Brook."We can eat and drink, but we are not allowed to dance, it's against the rules," said Carly Poley, a senior at Clearview. "It would just be going to a big dinner."Some students already have their dresses, but won't know if they'll get to wear them till the end of April, when the district plans to announce its final plan."It's been sitting there since the last prom that we got canceled, and I was going to wear it this year," said Kayla Mills, a senior at Clearview.Philadelphia School District has not made any decisions regarding prom, and the district said it's working with the city's health department to see what they can do.The district plans to have in-person graduation, but it's still working through the details.Some students argued if outdoor sports are currently in progress, why can't a socially distanced outdoor prom happen."I'm currently in my soccer season right now, and with games, we've been able to have games with other schools," said Mabel Moosbrugger, a senior at Central High School.Some students at Central High School have started an online petition to have an in-person prom."We're like, 'Why not, we should have an outdoor prom,'" said Sheyla Street, a senior at Central High School.At Springfield High School in Delaware County, some students have started an online petition to have a socially distanced in-person graduation."We are still planning and working with families and the high school administration to provide a meaningful and safe closeout to the school year for our seniors," said Dr. Melissa Butler, the director of technology, assessment, and communications for the Springfield School District.Some parents Action News spoke with said it's hard to plan for their children's graduation with no concrete plans from the district yet."I guess we'll just have to wait and see," said Sharon Kistler, the parent of a Springfield High School student.