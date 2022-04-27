entrepreneurship

High School students compete in entrepreneurship pitch competition in Malvern, Pa.

The high school students were challenged to fill a need or solve a problem in their community.
By
Students compete in entrepreneurship pitch competition in Chester Co.

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Teams of young entrepreneurs took the stage in Malvern, Chester County, to compete in the "Junior Achievement Entrepreneurship Summit."

The summit is an intensive startup boot camp for high school students to experience presenting a pitch presentation to a panel of business leaders.

On Thursday, April 21, high school students from the Southeastern Pennsylvania region were challenged to fill a need or solve a problem in their community.

They presented their ideas and solutions in front of judges at Penn State Great Valley campus.

A total of 25 students represented five student startups took part in the entrepreneurship event.

Junior Achievement USA supports over 100 JA areas across the nation.

