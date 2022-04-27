High School students compete in entrepreneurship pitch competition in Malvern, Pa.

The summit is an intensive startup boot camp for high school students to experience presenting a pitch presentation to a panel of business leaders.
On Thursday, April 21, high school students from the Southeastern Pennsylvania region were challenged to fill a need or solve a problem in their community.
They presented their ideas and solutions in front of judges at Penn State Great Valley campus.
A total of 25 students represented five student startups took part in the entrepreneurship event.
Junior Achievement USA supports over 100 JA areas across the nation.
MORE TOP STORIES: