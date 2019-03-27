car into building

High speed car crash takes out 2 homes in Lower Chichester; caught on video

EMBED <>More Videos

High speed car crash takes out 2 homes; caught on video. George Solis reports during Action News at 5pm on March 27, 2019.

LOWER CHICHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A car traveling at a high rate of speed hit two homes on the 1500 block of Market Street (Rt. 452) in Lower Chichester, Delaware County early Wednesday morning.

The car hit the porch of one home, kept going, and then hit a second home where it caught fire.

EMBED More News Videos

Car hits 2 homes, one catches fire: TaRhonda Thomas reports on Action News at 5 a.m., March 27, 2019



"It hit the two porches, the houses are together, and then went airborne to the other porch," said Brian Mullen, Jr., who witnessed the crash. " Once everybody got out, that's when the house went up in flames."

The flames spread to the home creating an intense fire that took firefighters 40 minutes to bring under control.

"Boom! Real loud sound and then that's when I looked at the window and I thought they hit my car," said Kelly Freeman.

"I heard my neighbors screaming and I open the door and ask them what was going on," Freeman said. "And then he tells me to get me and my family out of the house because this car ran into this house. And it caught on fire."

Viewer video from the scene shows firefighters arriving as the home burned.

EMBED More News Videos

Viewer video shows the scene as firefighters arrive on the 1500 block of Market St. (Rt. 452) in the early morning hours on March 27, 2019



Amazingly, neighbors say the homeowner made it out before the flames engulfed the home.

People could be heard in the video asking where the car came from.

Police say the people in the home got out and were taken to the hospital. The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital.

There was no official word on his condition or if any charges will be filed.

Aside from one firefighter who was checked out at the scene there were no other reported injuries.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentslower chichester townshipcar crashpennsylvania newscar firecar into building
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR INTO BUILDING
VIDEO: Driver crashes car into home, hangs out for hours after
Car crashes into home in Upper Merion Township
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Delaware
Driver crashes car into laundromat in Glenside
TOP STORIES
Video shows knife-wielding man randomly attacking others in Fishtown
Father charged with vehicular homicide in son's death
Woman admits giving birth at work, leaving baby in toilet
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
Jury weighs death for man who raped, dismembered teen
3 Philadelphia motels sued over alleged sex trafficking
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
Show More
Commuters learning details about massive I-95 project
Avid 11-year-old fan gets Phillies opening day honor
Charlottesville attack: Man pleads guilty to hate crime charges
Philadelphia police recruit returns to training after heart attack
New Jersey postal worker credited with saving resident's life
More TOP STORIES News