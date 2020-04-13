Utility crews across region bracing for Monday's storms

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Strong winds, trees down and power outages all could happen Monday across the Delaware Valley.From the Jersey Shore into Pennsylvania, electric companies are assuring customers they are staffed.Camden County officials said their crews are trying to get a communications network together through all of the municipalities.Some families in Cherry Hill say they are preparing but not panicking"The last time we had a storm the township reacted really fast," said Joe, of Cherry Hill. "I think it was two or three months ago our tree blew off and we were here the next morning."Officials said there is a lot you can do at home to stay safe, including charging all batteries, keeping plenty of water bottles water and get your flashlights ready.