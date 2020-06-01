protest

Peaceful protest held near Philadelphia Octavius Catto statue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A peaceful protest was held in Center City on Sunday near the Octavius Catto statue near Philadelphia City Hall.

Catto is known as one of the most influential African American leaders in 19th century Philadelphia.

On Sunday, people of all races and ages gathered to call for an end to social injustice.

Some of the protestors told Action News Sunday was a second chance to seek justice without violence.
