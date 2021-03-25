Education

New Jersey schools plan for next year as Gov. Murphy pushes for full reopening

By
MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At Hillside Elementary School in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, kindergartners were crafting behind plastic barriers, and masked second graders were working on writing prompts at their desks.

As the district phases in five-day in-person instruction, officials say contact tracing and other precautions are key to keeping kids in school.

"Just making sure that we keep our students here safe and our staff safe. And I do believe it's going to carry through to the fall," said principal Dr. Briean Madden.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy addressed expectations for the next school year during Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing, saying schools should not plan to offer a remote option in the fall.

"We're expecting Monday through Friday, in person, every school, every district. Obviously, if the world goes sideways, we have to revisit that," said Murphy.

In Mount Laurel, officials say about 38% of students have chosen to stay remote this year, and they anticipate some families will want that option next year.

Superintendent Dr. George Rafferty says he wants to see what conditions are like when the school year gets closer.

"Even though people are getting vaccinated, more students are coming into schools, the spread of COVID-19 is increasing according to the health department reports," said Rafferty.

Camden public schools have been all-remote for a full year but plan to begin a hybrid model next month.

Officials hope that will lead to five days in-person in the fall.

"Will we have parents who are concerned? Absolutely," said Supt. Katrina McCombs. "But we are going to do our best to communicate with them to be transparent and to make sure they can see, 'Hey, this is a safe situation, and my child will be O.K.'"

In Cherry Hill, school officials say they were already planning on five in person-days this fall - to the relief of many parents.

"It's been a struggle this year. So we're very excited. Five days, hopefully, full days, not half days," said parent Ramona Hamill.

The NJEA released the following statement Thursday:
"We share Gov. Murphy's hope that New Jersey's public schools will be able to safely and responsibly open for in-person instruction in the fall. No one can say with certainty what the pandemic will look like in September. But with competent national leadership, at last, a broader, faster vaccine rollout, and continued vigilance in our communities, there is good reason to be hopeful that conditions by that time will allow schools to safely and responsibly open for in-person instruction. We will continue to advocate for all of the mitigation strategies - including social distancing, mask-wearing, careful cleaning, and adequate ventilation - that the CDC and other experts say are necessary for as long as they say those measures necessary to keep students and staff safe in school."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew jerseyeducationschoolsschool
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phillies announce safety guidelines for fans visiting Citizens Bank Park
Police ID carjacking suspect who led Philly officers on chase into NJ
Community members gather to denounce hateful, racist speech in Chinatown
Atlantic City to redo BLM road paint because of driver confusion
Bucks Co. woman found dead in Miami remembered as 'shining light'
Biden pledges 200M COVID-19 vaccine doses in 1st 100 days
Jessica Walter, known for 'Arrested Development' role, dies at 80
Show More
Philly schools announce return date for more hybrid students
George Hill heads to Philadelphia 76ers as part of 3-team deal involving New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, sources say
6abc teams with Red Cross to host blood drives amid need for donors
New owners to reopen Clementon Park and Splash World
Philly Zoo opens exhibit featuring massive dinosaurs
More TOP STORIES News