Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in racist attack in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police have made an arrest after a man was attacked and burned with acid in what officials say is a hate crime.

Mahud Villalaz suffered second-degree burns to his face after he was confronted by a man he says accused him of being in the country illegally. Villalaz, a U.S. citizen and Latino, says the man approached him in front of a restaurant Friday night, told him he didn't belong in the country and threw acid from a container on him.

Surveillance video shows Villalaz stumbling away from the suspect, who police say is white.

Alderman Jose Perez said in a statement that police investigated the incident as a hate crime, which he called a "heinous" act of "senseless violence."

Villalaz was treated at a hospital and released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinattackhate crimeracismhate crime investigationu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shoots, kills would-be robber in West Philadelphia
ODD SIGHT: Water cascades from top of One Liberty Place
Man crashes into parked truck after speeding away from traffic stop: Police
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Chilly Today
Couple accused of breaking in, staying at Delaware home
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
Show More
Police arrest man after teen found dead in NJ parking garage
Homeowner needs help finding stolen family wedding ring
4 injured in head-on collision on Roosevelt Boulevard
Wentz, Howard lead Eagles past Bears 22-14
5-year-old turns heads as he drums with high school band
More TOP STORIES News