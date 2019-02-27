Historic treasures on display at Richmond Library

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --On Tuesday night we introduced you to a local couple who have found and collected colonial artifacts buried beneath their feet.
On Wednesday night, amateur architects from up and down the East Coast, who have found their own historic treasures, met at the Richmond Library in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.
They shared their unique discoveries that date back from the colonial times to the 1900s.
