Historic treasures on display at Richmond Library

Historic treasures were on display at Richmond Library. Sharrie Williams has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
On Tuesday night we introduced you to a local couple who have found and collected colonial artifacts buried beneath their feet.

Couple unearths history beneath Northern Liberties home
Melissa and Matt Dunphy's kitchen is filled with historical artifacts, including ceramics and glass, dating back to the time of the Revolutionary War.

On Wednesday night, amateur architects from up and down the East Coast, who have found their own historic treasures, met at the Richmond Library in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

They shared their unique discoveries that date back from the colonial times to the 1900s.

