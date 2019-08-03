Historical marker in memory of lynching victim goes missing

The Lynching of George White



On June 23, 1903, George White, a black farm laborer, was lynched near this site by a mob of white citizens. After being accused of murdering a white girl on June 16, Mr. White was taken to the New Castle County Workhouse to await trial. On June 21, a local minister urged at least 3,000 white resident to exact swift public vengeance. The next evening, a mob stormed the jail and carried Mr. White to Price's Corner. He was tortured and burned alive on June 23 in front of hundreds of spectators, who took pieces of his remains as souvenirs. No one was convicted for Mr. White's lynching, one of over 4000 racial terror lynchings from 1877 to 1950.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A historical marker in memory of a lynching victim in Delaware has gone missing.A resident noticed that the sign was gone from Greenbank Park in New Castle County on Friday.The blue marker that identifies the site of the 1903 lynching of George White was just put up in June.The news is especially heartbreaking for 16-year-old Savannah Shepherd who spent a year working to get the sign set up in that location."I'm shocked that this is happening right now, but I think it would be expected that there may be some - something could happen to a marker. But I'm just hoping this is just more opportunity to continue talking about what happened," Shepherd said.The sign reads:If you have any information about the missing historical marker, you're asked to contact New Castle County police at 302-573-2800.