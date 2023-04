A woman was severely injured after she was struck in a hit-and-run in Center City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was severely injured after she was struck in a hit-and-run in Center City.

The Action Cam was at the scene near the intersection of Broad and Lombard Streets.

Police say the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the driver took off, but was later apprehended.

It's not clear if any charges have been filed yet.