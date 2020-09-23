Hit-and-run crash injures South Philadelphia bicyclist; suspect sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is now recovering after she was hit by a car while biking to work in South Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

Janine Weeks' right shoulder blade is broken and her arm in a sling.

"I was sort of in shock. He reversed for a second and he stuck his head out of the window and said, 'Are you alright?' and I couldn't even respond. I was just on the ground and then he took off," said Weeks.

Surveillance video captured the hit and run at the corner of 13th and Carpenter streets. In it, you see the driver pause, reverse and then speed away.

Block captain Gwendolyn Toler said although "share the road" indicators mark South 13th Street, bicycle and vehicle accidents are far too common.

On Wednesday, Weeks' lawyers were canvassing for witnesses to help identify the driver. Police were combing through the video to try and make an identification.

Weeks says her recovery will take about two months. She's hopeful this person will be caught, or turn themselves in.

"I don't want justice just for myself, I want it for other people. There are some people who aren't able to get up from that," Weeks said.

When Weeks was hit, witnesses ran over to help. Police are now looking to speak with them to help identify the vehicle.
