Police seek driver in deadly hit and run on North Broad Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash on North Broad Street in the city's Logan section early Saturday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of North Broad Street, directly across from the 35th District police station.

Officers inside heard the collision and came outside to investigate, finding a man lying in the shoulder of the northbound lanes of Broad Street near a parked car.

Medics also stationed across the street came out and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police could only identify a black sedan fleeing the scene.

Police are checking cameras located at the 35th district for video footage.

So far there is no word on the victim's identity.
