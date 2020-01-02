1 injured in hit-and-run crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person was injured in a hit-and-run crash along the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:25 a.m. Thursday near Mascher Street.

Police said a driver smashed into two other vehicles and then took off.

A woman in one of the cars suffered a neck injury. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The striking vehicle continued on before catching fire near Smylie Road and the Boulevard.

Police said the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Anyone with information should contact police.
