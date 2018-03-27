CRASH

Hit-and-run driver damages family's wheelchair accessible van

Hit-and-run driver smashes into wheelchair accessible van. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 27, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A hit-and-run driver crashed through a fence in Northeast Philadelphia and slammed right into a wheelchair accessible van.

The Smith family woke up to a knock at the door around 1 a.m. Monday.

A firefighter informed them someone had plowed through their fence on Academy Road and crashed right into their newly-purchased, modified Dodge van that has a wheelchair ramp.

Bryce Smith, who needs the van to get around, is hoping the wayward driver gets caught.

Because of someone else's actions, he says he has lost his freedom.

"I use it to go everywhere, work, hockey, store, church, everywhere," Smith said.

Smith's family still owes nearly $30,000 for the van. He says he isn't sure how much the insurance will cover.

