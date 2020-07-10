Hit-and-run driver accused of running over victim while fleeing in West Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are accused of hitting a man with their car then running over him as they fled the scene in Philadelphia.Philadelphia police said the man was hit at the intersection of N. Front and E. Seltzer streets in West Kensington around 2:30 a.m. Friday.According to police, the male driver and female passenger in the striking vehicle got out after hitting the victim, looked at him and then drove away.As they were leaving, police said the back tires of the vehicle ran over the victim's legs.Police said the suspects did not call 911, but officers were flagged down by a passerby."This victim was laying on the street for about 10 minutes after the accident, according to our real-time crime cameras, and that's when the police officer got flagged down," said Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia Police Department.Investigators said part of the crash was caught on those cameras; they're working to get more video.Police believe the driver was behind the wheel of a silver Jeep Cherokee.The victim did not have any identification, but police said he's at least in his late 30s to early 40s.He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.