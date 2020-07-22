Hit-and-run driver sought in North Wildwood, New Jersey

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are asking for the public's help in locating a hit-and-run driver.It happened on Sunday around 2:50 a.m. at 3rd & Central avenues in North Wildwood.Police say they are searching for the driver of a white Hyundai Santa Fe SUV who allegedly struck a pedestrian while crossing the street.According to police, the driver first stopped at the scene after the accident but left before police arrived.A piece of black plastic from the driver's vehicle was left at the scene which helped officers trace the make and model of the vehicle.The pedestrian was injured in the accident. There is no immediate word on the victim's condition.Witnesses described the driver as a white man in his late 40s to early 50s, heavier set with brown hair, almost shoulder length.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (609) 522-2411.