Hit-and-run driver sought in North Wildwood, New Jersey

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are asking for the public's help in locating a hit-and-run driver.

It happened on Sunday around 2:50 a.m. at 3rd & Central avenues in North Wildwood.

Police say they are searching for the driver of a white Hyundai Santa Fe SUV who allegedly struck a pedestrian while crossing the street.

According to police, the driver first stopped at the scene after the accident but left before police arrived.

A piece of black plastic from the driver's vehicle was left at the scene which helped officers trace the make and model of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was injured in the accident. There is no immediate word on the victim's condition.

Witnesses described the driver as a white man in his late 40s to early 50s, heavier set with brown hair, almost shoulder length.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (609) 522-2411.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cape may countynorth wildwoodhit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredaccident
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's body found in trunk of car in West Philly: Police
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
'Exeter Sully:' Young pilot called hero for emergency landing on Route 422
Dr. Farley looks at Philly's COVID-19 response & the future
Trump says COVID-19 in US will get worse before it gets better
Crews respond to house collapse in South Philadelphia
Suspect in shooting of judge's family possibly linked to Calif. death
Show More
NFL offers to cancel preseason games, sources tell ESPN
South Jersey respiratory therapist beats COVID-19
Mayor, DA react to president potentially sending federal officers to Philly
Quakertown boy, 8, challenges Ducis to ride bike with no hands
Getting help with college financial aid
More TOP STORIES News