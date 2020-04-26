Detectives search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Detectives are looking to identify the driver behind a fatal hit-and-run in Camden early Sunday morning, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Police were called to Baird Boulevard and Admiral Wilson Boulevard around 2:30 a.m for a report of a person in the roadway.

According to officials, when officers arrived they found Jose Then-Ruiz, 28, of Camden, dead in the roadway.

Investigators determined Then-Ruiz was struck by an unknown vehicle and dragged before the driver left the scene.

If you have any information that could help identify the driver or the vehicle involved, please contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Doug Rowand at 856-225-8414 or Camden County Police Sgt. Gary Wilson at 609-519-8264.

Tips may also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden (new jersey)hit and runpedestrian killedfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Quick return to 'normal' unlikely amid reopening in Pa.
Governor: New Jersey 'several weeks away' from reopen start
Understanding the numbers to reopen Pennsylvania
NJ state trooper injured in shooting
Doylestown couple ties the knot despite COVID-19
AccuWeather: More Showers Monday
Demand for virtual babysitters grows as parents work from home
Show More
Nintendo reveals 160,000 accounts were breached
More than a dozen people displaced by Strawberry Mansion fire
Driver wearing N95 mask passed out, crashed, police say
Potbelly to return small business relief loan
Mom describes 'torture' of 4-year-old's suffering from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News