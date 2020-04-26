Detectives search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Detectives are looking to identify the driver behind a fatal hit-and-run in Camden early Sunday morning, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.Police were called to Baird Boulevard and Admiral Wilson Boulevard around 2:30 a.m for a report of a person in the roadway.According to officials, when officers arrived they found Jose Then-Ruiz, 28, of Camden, dead in the roadway.Investigators determined Then-Ruiz was struck by an unknown vehicle and dragged before the driver left the scene.If you have any information that could help identify the driver or the vehicle involved, please contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Doug Rowand at 856-225-8414 or Camden County Police Sgt. Gary Wilson at 609-519-8264.Tips may also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.