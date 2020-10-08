Man walking to food truck struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was struck by a hit-and-run driver, launching him about 75 feet to where he was pronounced dead in the street Wednesday night, police said.It happened around 10:20 p.m. on the 400 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.Police said officers found a 52-year-old man from New York lying in the middle of the street with severe head trauma.Witnesses said the man was walking to a food truck, which is common in that area. They said that is when he was struck by a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.Police said what happened next is unusual: the driver stopped before speeding away, only to circle back and return to the scene then speed away again."This victim was hit so hard that he was forced out of his sneakers," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "His body was launched and he was pronounced dead on the scene."Investigators found some broken car parts at the scene that they say could be from the striking vehicle.Police said they have two witnesses and that there are several surveillance cameras in the area.