Man killed by hit-and-run driver on West Hunting Park Avenue

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday on the 2200 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.
Police said a 64-year-old man was struck by a car traveling eastbound on Hunting Park Avenue.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are looking for a red Kia Optima, 2015-2020 model year with damage to the passenger-side windshield, and possibly hood and fender areas.
There is no information of the operator of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Accident Investigation District at 215-685-3180, or call 911.