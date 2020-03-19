Man killed by hit-and-run driver on West Hunting Park Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal hit and run in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday on the 2200 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

Police said a 64-year-old man was struck by a car traveling eastbound on Hunting Park Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking for a red Kia Optima, 2015-2020 model year with damage to the passenger-side windshield, and possibly hood and fender areas.



There is no information of the operator of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Accident Investigation District at 215-685-3180, or call 911.
