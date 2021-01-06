Paint chips lead to NJ couple charged in 2019 death of 72-year-old pizza deliveryman: Officials

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5812332" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pemberton Township Police Department investigating fatal hit-and-run crash. Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 5 on Jan. 3, 2020.

PEMBERTON. New Jersey (WPVI) -- A southern New Jersey couple has been charged in the death of a 72-year-old pizza deliveryman who was struck and killed more than a year ago, the Burlington County prosecutor's office said Tuesday.Ronald Zukowski was killed on the evening of Dec. 27, 2019 as he crossed Lakehurst Road in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township. On Tuesday, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced charges against 35-year-old Tonya Brown and her husband, 44-year-old Victor Brown, of Pemberton.Prosecutors allege that Tonya Brown was driving a Nissan Pathfinder with her husband when she struck Zukowski, and the couple then drove away without stopping and covered the vehicle with a tarp. Investigators eventually matched paint chips from Zukowski's clothing to paint from the Pathfinder, prosecutors said.Tonya Brown is charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident and third-degree endangering an injured victim and causing a death while driving without a license. She and her husband also were charged with hindering and evidence tampering.Both defendants were taken into custody last week and were scheduled for detention hearings on Wednesday. It wasn't immediately clear whether they had attorneys; a listed number for Victor Brown was no longer in service and a listed number for Tonya Brown couldn't be found Tuesday.Zukowski was a delivery driver for Riccardo's Pizza in Brown Mills. Restaurant employees told Action News that Zubowski was making a delivery on foot to an apartment complex across the street from the shop when he was hit."He was such a kind man. He was always telling me stories about how he was in the Navy, and how he wanted me to get into the military. He was definitely someone I looked up to," said employee Dezmen Walker, who was working at the time.Just days after the fatal hit-and-run, the restaurant's owner Vito Russo posted a heartfelt message on Facebook remembering Zubowksi, which read in part:"He was affectionately known as 'Ronnie'....Ronnie was not only Riccardo's Pizza delivery driver, but a friend of mine of 26 years. Some of you may remember Ronnie delivering food to your house. Ronnie & his wife Julie Zukowski also played the role of Santa Clause & Mrs. Clause for Riccardo's Annual Christmas Benefit that I sponsor every year for less fortunate children. Ronnie started working with me at Riccardo's when i was 23 years old in 1994...Ronnie was patient, soft spoken & had the warmest composure I had ever met in a man. He would give me me advice growing up & I looked towards him as a father figure & adoring friend."Authorities said Zukowski was also struck by a second driver who was not able to swerve out of the way.The second driver remained at the scene.----The Associated Press contributed to this report.