Father of 5 struck and killed in hit-and-run in North Philadelphia; driver sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a father of five and then fled the scene Monday night.

It happened around 10:20 p.m., along the 2900 block of North Broad Street.

The victim, 36-year-old Karon Underwood, was a construction worker by trade. His children ranged in age from two to 13 years old.



Underwood's aunts, Tanya Johnson and Lorene McKnight, say it's the family's duty to fight for justice and ensure Karon is not forgotten.

"We won't let the kids forget, we will always make sure they know who he is," said McKnight.

Underwood's family is torn up learning that he was left on Broad Street just south of Indiana Avenue to die. The driver who hit him and never bothered to stop.

Tanya Johnson said it would have been easy to seek out help.

"You're four blocks away from the hospital and you couldn't stop? The fire station is right around the corner. Right around the corner. That's pain right there nobody wants," said Johnson.

Police say, thanks to a witness' help, they've got some leads.

"We did find one witness that stated the vehicle kept going, and stated that it was a silver vehicle," said Captain Mark Overwise of the Accident Investigation Division.

Underwood's aunt spoke directly to the person who was behind the wheel.

"You're not going to be able to sleep at night, you're not going to have any peace. I pray to my God that he make you so uncomfortable that you will turn yourself in," said McKnight.

"There is still time to do the right thing," said Capt. Overwise. "Not sure what you hit and there is damage to your car and you were in the area at the time? There is still time to do the right thing and turn yourself in."

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-685-3180.
