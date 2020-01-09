Police asking for public's help in hit-and-run death of Philadelphia father

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5823275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Father of 5 struck and killed in hit-and-run in North Philadelphia; driver sought | Maggie Kents reports on January 7, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a driver in connection with a deadly hit-and-run of a father earlier this week in Philadelphia.It happened around Monday at 10:20 p.m. along the 2900 block of North Broad Street.Police say 36-year-old Karon Underwood was struck by a driver who fled the scene.On Wednesday, police released video of a white vehicle possibly involved in the hit-and-run. Police say they are looking to speak with the driver who may have information that could help their investigation. The white sedan has not been identified as the striking vehicle at this time.Underwood was a father of five and a construction worker by trade. His children ranged in age from two to 13 years old.Underwood's family is torn up learning that he was left on Broad Street just south of Indiana Avenue to die. The driver who hit him never bothered to stop.A vigil was held at the scene on Wednesday night."This is where you took his life, so this is where we are gathering-- we want you to see the pain that you have caused our family," said his aunt, Lorene McKnight.The family says they aren't after vengeance, instead-- justice. They don't believe the driver intentionally killed Underwood."We're not saying they are guilty of anything. We are not saying they are criminals - but you have to give an account for what you've done. And we'll let the law prevail form that point," said Bishop Eddie Hodrick III.Underwood's aunt, Tanya Johnson, said it would have been easy to seek out help."You're four blocks away from the hospital and you couldn't stop? The fire station is right around the corner. Right around the corner," said Johnson.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-685-3180.