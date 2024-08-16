"Ahsoka," "Echo" and "Loki" earn nominations for categories like costuming and special effects

Hit shows from Marvel and Star Wars among Emmy nominees

Disney+ shows "Ahsoka," "Echo" and "Loki" receive Emmy nominations for categories like Outstanding Costuming, hairstyling, special effects and more.

Disney+ shows "Ahsoka," "Echo" and "Loki" receive Emmy nominations for categories like Outstanding Costuming, hairstyling, special effects and more.

Disney+ shows "Ahsoka," "Echo" and "Loki" receive Emmy nominations for categories like Outstanding Costuming, hairstyling, special effects and more.

Disney+ shows "Ahsoka," "Echo" and "Loki" receive Emmy nominations for categories like Outstanding Costuming, hairstyling, special effects and more.

LOS ANGELES -- The Star Wars series, "Ahsoka" along with Marvel's "Loki" and "Echo" were among the most popular shows this year on Disney+ and now all three hit series are also 2024 Emmy nominees.

The Jedi focused series "Ahsoka," starring Rosario Dawson, received five nominations for visual effects, sound editing, hairstyling, makeup, and costumes.

"Even when I wasn't filming, I was doing a fitting or learning a new choreography," Dawson told On The Red Carpet. "It just gets me very excited to explore what could possibly come next."

Marvel's "Echo" and "Loki" are also contenders for Outstanding Costuming with "Loki" picking up two more nominations for special visual effects and sound mixing.

"Ahsoka," "Loki" and "Echo" are all streaming on Disney+.

Don't miss the 76th Emmy Awards when it airs live on ABC Sunday, Sept. 15, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC Station.