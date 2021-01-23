Mega Millions: $1 million tickets sold in NJ, Pa.; $1B ticket sold in Michigan

mega millions

BRICK TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The $1 billion Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Michigan, but a few others worth $1 million each were sold in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Each of the $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in Friday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, with a Mega Ball of 24.

New Jersey's Match 5 ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 2075 Route 88 in Brick, Ocean County.

Pennsylvania had two $1 million winning tickets. The Pennsylvania Lottery has not revealed yet where those tickets were sold.

Meanwhile, the $1 billion Mega Millions winning ticket was sold at a Kroger store in the Detroit suburb of Novi, the Michigan Lottery said.

"Someone in Michigan woke up to life-changing news this morning, and Kroger Michigan congratulates the newest Michigan multimillionaire," said Rachel Hurst, a regional spokeswoman for the grocery chain. She declined to comment further.

There were more Match 5 winning tickets sold in Florida (2), Maryland, Missouri, and New York. Match 5 tickets sold in North Carolina and Virginia used the Megaplier worth $2 million.

The Mega Millions top prize had been growing since Sept. 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin. The lottery's next estimated jackpot is $20 million.

Friday night's drawing came just two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot.
Only two lottery prizes in the U.S. have been larger than Friday's jackpot. Three tickets for a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot were sold in January 2016, and one winning ticket sold for a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018.
The jackpot figures refer to amounts if a winner opts for an annuity, paid in 30 annual installments. Most winners choose a cash prize, which for the Mega Millions estimated jackpot would be $739.6 million before taxes.

In Grosse Ile, a suburb south of Detroit, 126 people bought more than 600 tickets for the Friday drawing but didn't win the jackpot. They hoped to win enough money to replace a publicly owned bridge on their island in the Detroit River that has been closed indefinitely for major repairs. The only other transportation option for the island's 10,000 residents is a privately owned toll bridge.

"We used this to lift our spirits and dream a little bit," said organizer Kyle de Beausset. "Of course we're open to any help with the bridge, but I can't imagine the winner would want to finance it."

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot were incredibly steep, at one in 302.5 million.

The game is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
