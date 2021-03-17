Big winners in Montco: $3M ticket sold in Willow Grove, $1M ticket sold in Lansdale

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County is on a hot streak when it comes to scratch-off lottery tickets.
A ticket worth $3-million was sold at a Lukoil on the 3400 block of West Moreland Road in Willow Grove.
The ticket was for the Pennsylvania Lottery's $3 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game that costs $30 to play.
The Lukoil will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
But that wasn't all.
A Millionaire Maker scratch-off worth $1-million was sold at a Dunkin' on the 500 block of Doylestown Road in Lansdale.
Millionaire Maker is a $20 game.
The Dunkin' will receive a $5,000 bonus.
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced both winners on Tuesday.
Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.
Lottery officials say winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
