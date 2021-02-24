lottery

Match 6 Lotto ticket sold in Montgomery County wins $4.68 million jackpot

OAKS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A lottery player in Montgomery County has won $4.68-million from Tuesday's Match 6 Lotto drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at the BJ's Wholesale Club located at 200-C Mill Road in Oaks.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers: 1-3-4-13-17-26. A ticket cost $2.

This Match 6 Lotto jackpot was the eighth largest jackpot in Pennsylvania Lottery history, officials said.

The BJ's earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.

Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

Lottery officials said more than 110,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing.
