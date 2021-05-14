LOVE ARTS: Kun-Yang Lin Dance Company: zen-inspired choreography bringing healing during COVID-19

6abc Loves the Arts

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Kun-Yang Lin: dancer/choreographer motivated by trifecta of tragedy

PHILADELPHIA-Inside a beautifully mosaic-covered building in the Italian Market, Kun-Yang Lin has built a center for dance.

His contemporary style of choreography draws on Eastern zen-inspired philosophies. And while the professional company puts on performances, the center also offers chi classes for all levels.

"We take Kun-Yang's curriculum and we modeled it for kids K-12 who have little to no dance experience," says business director, Katie Moore, "and then we always have professional classes for dance artists."

"I do believe arts can bring the community together," says company founder Kun-Yang Lin, "But also can heal us from whatever trauma."

Kun-Yang Lin came to Philadelphia nearly two decades ago, struggling with a trifecta of traumas of his own. He was living in New York during 9/11.

"I actually also witness the plane crash," Lin says.

Soon after, his father passed away and Lin himself was diagnosed with a brain tumor and given just one year to live.

"So I asking myself, what if you only have a one year to live, what are you going to do?," Lin says, "So that's where I thought, my gift is dance."

A gift he wanted to share with the next generation of dancers. The company is performing virtually at the West Park Arts Fest in June and the center is offering adult beginner chi classes over zoom Saturday mornings in May.

Kun-Yang Lin Dance | Website| Facebook | Instagram

1316 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147

Zoom Chi Classes for Beginner Adults | Website

Saturday, May 15 & 22, 10-10:45am

West Park Arts Fest (virtual performance) | Website

June 9-12
