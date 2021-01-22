Hobbies & Interests

Airbag jeans could help keep motorcyclists safer

A pair of jeans may be the future to keeping motorcyclists safer.

The pants are airbag jeans and have concealed airbags inside the legs.

Riders tether them to their bikes, and if they fall, the airbags are triggered.

Unlike the airbags in cars, these can be deflated and reused multiple times.

The inventor of the airbag jeans hopes to bring them to market next year.

Moses Shahrivar designed his first pair of motorcycle jeans in collaboration with Harley-Davidson Sweden 16 years ago.

His company Airbag Inside Sweden AB has designed a prototype pair of super-strong jeans that have concealed airbags inside the legs, CNN reports.

Wearable airbag vests to protect bikers' upper bodies have been around for more than 20 years.

Motorcyclists in the United States are about 28 times more likely than car occupants to die in a crash

ALSO READ: American Airlines now selling its surplus wine
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsairbagsroad safetymotorcyclesinvention
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia brothers stabbed, shot in 2 separate attacks
$1M Powerball tickets sold at NJ 7-Eleven, Wawa
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 202 in West Goshen
Biden to sign executive orders aimed at addressing economic crisis
Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19
Philly father facing charges in fatal shooting of 9-year-old girl
Philadelphia school nurses to get COVID-19 vaccine today
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy and chilly today, windy and cold this weekend
VOTE: Is Nick Sirianni the right choice for Eagles head coach?
Uber driver escapes injury when fired upon in Fairmount Park
McConnell seeks to push Trump impeachment trial to February
Troops back in Capitol after banishment to parking garage
More TOP STORIES News