The best floral designers from around the world competed at the Philadelphia Flower Show this weekend.The Florists' Transworld Delivery World Cup is among the most prestigious floral design competition, with 23 of the world's most creative designers selected to represent their countries.On Sunday night, Bart Hassam from Australia was announced as the World Cup Champion.Action News' very own Alicia Vitarelli was one of the announcers during the event.