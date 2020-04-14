Coronavirus

Florida dad creates Disney sidewalk art during coronavirus pandemic

LUTZ, FL -- When a Florida father realized coronavirus would keep him from taking his daughters to Walt Disney World, he decided to bring the magic of Disney to his daughters.

With a little chalk, a little water, and a lot of creativity, Brian Morris is channeling his inner Bert from Mary Poppins and putting together imagination-inspiring sidewalk art.

"People have asked me oh you're painting them on there. No, it's just regular chalk. It's amazing what you can do with water," Morris told ABC affiliate WFTS.

Morris is a construction manager by day and a part-time artist by night.

He said before the pandemic, he enjoyed coming home from a hard day at work and unwinding by painting or drawing.



One day he was out having a little fun with his daughters, the next thing you know each sidewalk square outside his home features a different Disney movie.

"I find a photo with my phone. I sit here with my phone, trace it out, map it out and go from there," Morris said.

Morris has documented his work on his Facebook page. As for how long he'll keep recreating Disney classics on his sidewalk...

"I'm going to keep drawing them as long as everyone keeps liking them."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsfloridaartdisneycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Study: Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wednesday
Star-studded fundraiser announced to benefit New Jersey Pandemic Fund
93-year-old woman has beer plea answered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wednesday
Positive signs in Philly's COVID-19 fight, but no changes for now
COVID-19: Fatigue setting in for nurses on front lines
High winds damage buildings, boardwalk at Jersey shore
Woman stabbed at least 10 times in Downingtown: DA
US clears Rutgers saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19
Study: Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment
Show More
Man falls off highway to avoid truck in deadly crash
AccuWeather: Storms Gone, Breezy and Cooler Today
New details in Grays Ferry deadly police-involved shooting
$65K reward offered in shooting death of boy
Cooper Health opening 2 testing sites for first responders
More TOP STORIES News