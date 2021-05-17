be kind

'Be Kind:' Delco sisters team up to make bracelets, help others

By
Delco sisters team up to make bracelets, help others

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- You're never too young to make a difference.

"It doesn't matter what age you are," remarked 9-year-old Sophia De Guio, who sat at the dining room table with drawers of tiny beads in front of her.

Her sister Ava De Guio, who just turned 12, was at her side, busy as usual, carefully selecting her next bead.

The spot at the table has turned into a bracelet making station for the Drexel Hill sisters.

They have always enjoyed making bracelets and they have always volunteered. But last August, amid the pandemic, they decided to combine the two passions.

"Delco Beads" was born.

"We wanted to help those who are less fortunate and help those in need," said Ava.

Sophia added, "You don't know if it can happen to you, so I think it's a good thing to do it for others."

You can find "Delco Beads" on Instagram.



Their aunt supervises the account.

A percentage of every sale goes to local charities.

"We do everything but the tying, that's really it, and we bag it and ship it," Ava said, referring to the bracelets, neatly constructed.

With orders rolling in for holidays and bridal parties, the girls have gotten pretty speedy.

"Our uncle, he tried making his first one, two days ago, and he was like very slow. We were like, 'Oh my goodness," Ava laughed.

The pair have made hundreds since August.

The St. Dorothy students budget about two hours of bracelet making a day, after their homework is done. They take part in other activities on the weekends.

Ultimately Ava wants to be a heart surgeon, and Sophia wants to be a doctor or teacher.

In the meantime, they plan to keep stringing and keep helping.

"I really want to keep this going," said Sophia.

Their caring efforts are appreciated by multiple charities including Grands Stepping Up in Delaware County.

"They're always doing little drives and they just show up like little angels," said Grands Stepping Up founder and president Karen Barnes.

Barnes continued, "It was very refreshing to see stellar youth just showing up and making a difference in the community."
