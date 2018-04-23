FYI PHILLY

Step inside Winterthur's 'Follies: Architectural Whimsy in the Garden'

Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library is home to more than 60 acres of pristine horticulture. (WPVI)

Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library is home to more than 60 acres of pristine horticulture and their latest exhibition 'Follies: Architectural Whimsy in the Garden' shows the beautiful architecture that enhances the grounds. It runs through Jan. 2020.
Follies: Architectural Whimsy in the Garden
5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, DE 19735
