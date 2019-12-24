LEGOLAND is building fun, from LEGO Santa to mini Philly

LEGOLAND is celebrating the season with decorations made of legos; from an interactive Gingerbread person to Santa's sleigh and a snowman. Their Philadelphia MINILAND is complete with City Hall, the Franklin Institute (look for Santa), The Rothman Ice Skating Rink, Christmas Village and tons of little details that make our city special, including the 6abc Action News van.
You can build your own LEGOs, take a class from a master or ride on the Imagination Express.
LEGOLAND Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram
Plymouth Meeting Mall
500 West Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462