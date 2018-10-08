The 42nd Annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show is a show and sale of contemporary craft and design featuring 195 artists from across the United States, with 37 artists participating for the first time. The Guest Artist Program will showcase 26 artists from Germany. Outstanding work will again be offered by students and recent alumni from Moore College of Art & Design, The University of the Arts, Drexel University Westphal School of Art & Design and SCAD Jewelry Graduate Study. The show is the single largest fundraiser for the Philadelphia Museum of Art. From November 2-4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, attendees can meet, learn and purchase unique works of art from artists who are represented in prominent museum and private collections nationwide. The opening night gala will take place on November 1, from 4 to 9 p.m. (dependent on ticket level) and offers collectors the opportunity to get a first look at the Show while enjoying a cocktail buffet.Proceeds from the Craft Show benefit the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Over the last 41 years, the Show has contributed more than $12.5 million to the museum, used to purchase works of art and craft for the permanent collections, support education programs, equipment and special exhibitions.Preview Party - Thursday, November 1, 4 - 9 p.m.Friday, November 2, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.Saturday, November 3, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.Sunday, November 4, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.The Pennsylvania Convention Center1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (12th and Arch Streets)General admission: $20Two-day passes: $25Children 12 & under: $5Groups of 10 or more: $12 per ticketTickets are now available for purchase atwww.pmacraftshow.org