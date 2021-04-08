Please Touch Museum reopens to members after 58 weeks, public welcomed April 22

After being closed for more than 58 weeks, the Please Touch Museum will be open to members starting Thursday.
The museum has implemented even more safety measures and protocols to keep visitors safe.
BIG NEWS! We are opening April 8 for members and April 22 for the public! Learn about our reopening plans and make a reservation today! https://t.co/HZqTjjx0DH pic.twitter.com/yKclmHcNHG— Please Touch Museum (@pleasetouch) March 26, 2021
"All visitors - Members, General Admission and ACCESS Card Holders - must make online reservations in advance in order to manage crowd size and allow for proper social distancing," the museum says.
Children can look forward to two new exhibits: "Centennial Innovations," a 5,000 square foot gallery asking the questions - "If you could change the world, how would you do it? and "What would it look like?"; and "XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness," an exhibit which provides children and caregivers the opportunity to think about and explore feelings.
Carousel rides are included with all admissions for a limited time.
President and CEO Patricia Wellenbach says this reopening has extraordinary significance.
"Being ready and open to visitors and welcoming them again is a sign that there is hope on the horizon and that kids can once again play in communities, in their neighborhoods and in the museum," Wellenbach said.
Visitors will be required to wear masks and the museum will have scheduled sessions with a limited amount of people for each visit.
The morning sessions is 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The afternoon session is 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (The museum is closed for cleaning: 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
The museum will be open for members only during the first two weekends: April 8-11 and April 15-18.
The museum will open to the public starting April 22.
"The GIANT Company is sponsoring free admission for the public from April 22-25 to celebrate the opening of PTM, including fun giveaways! Donations to the Museum are encouraged and reservations are required," the museum says.
In addition, PNC Bank is sponsoring free admission for the public on May 1 and 2.
Regular admission rates apply on April 29 and 30.
The museum is closed to visitors Mondays through Wednesdays for immersive cleaning and planning.
The museum's water fountains and filling stations are closed. Visitors are asked to bring filled water bottles with them.
The coat room is also closed.
Find more information here.