Rosa Parks, Sally Ride honored with their own Barbie dolls

Who run the world? Girls! And Barbie is on board.Check out the latest Barbie dolls - Rosa Parks and Sally Ride.They come with authentic clothing, unique accessories and most importantly - the story of these women's lives.Mattel says these women "made the world better for future generations of girls."Rosa Parks was an American activist known as the mother of the civil rights movement.Sally Rise was the first American woman - and the youngest American - to fly in space.The new dolls are part of the Inspiring Women series, which honors historical role models who paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than before.Amelia Earhart, Katherine Johnson and Frida Kahlo are also part of this collection.Both the Rosa Parks and Sally Ride Barbie dolls are available in stores now.