Hobbies & Interests

Rosa Parks, Sally Ride honored with their own Barbie dolls

Who run the world? Girls! And Barbie is on board.

Check out the latest Barbie dolls - Rosa Parks and Sally Ride.

They come with authentic clothing, unique accessories and most importantly - the story of these women's lives.

Mattel says these women "made the world better for future generations of girls."

Rosa Parks was an American activist known as the mother of the civil rights movement.

Sally Rise was the first American woman - and the youngest American - to fly in space.

The new dolls are part of the Inspiring Women series, which honors historical role models who paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than before.

Amelia Earhart, Katherine Johnson and Frida Kahlo are also part of this collection.

Both the Rosa Parks and Sally Ride Barbie dolls are available in stores now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestshistorytoysbarbiewomen
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Meek Mill pleads guilty to misdemeanor, ending his criminal case
MetroPCS employee fatally shoots would-be robber in Philly
Man steals poor box from Holmesburg church: Video
Video shows police open fire as dogs attack man in Hunting Park
KOP Mall theft suspect found hiding in ceiling with over $7,000: Police
AccuWeather: Cloudy today, warmer Wednesday with a late storm
Rodriguez's homer in 11th gives Phils 6-5 win over Pirates
Show More
Missy Elliott honored at MTV VMAs; Taylor Swift wins top prize
Rip current warning continues at Jersey Shore
Parking restrictions begin ahead of Made in America
Police: Fatal NJ house fire sparked by burning yard waste
Triple shooting leaves 2 teens injured in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News