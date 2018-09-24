HOBBIES & INTERESTS

New official Scrabble words include 'twerk,' 'emoji,' 'OK' and 'ew'

EMBED </>More Videos

Believe it or not, you can play these words in an official Scrabble game.

If you've ever wanted to play "OK," "ew," "twerk," or "emoji" in Scrabble, you're in luck.

On Monday, Merriam-Webster released a new edition of The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary for the first time in four years, and these are among the 300 new words that were added.

RELATED: Unexpected official Scrabble words you can play

Here's a look at some words that could potentially spice up your next game:

OK: Among the two-letter words added to the dictionary is this common word that many more casual players might be surprised to learn wasn't already an official word but that competitive players have requested.

"OK is something Scrabble players have been waiting for, for a long time," lexicographer Peter Sokolowski, editor at large at Merriam-Webster, told the Associated Press. "Basically two- and three-letter words are the lifeblood of the game."

Qapik: A qapik is a unit of currency in Azerbaijan. It's also now an official Scrabble word, one of 20 that starts with a 'q' but doesn't require a 'u' to follow it.

Bizjets: A bizjet is a small plane used for business. Playing the plural form of this new word on opening play would be like hitting the jackpot, as it's worth 120 points (including the 50-point bonus for using all your tiles).

Arancini: This is an Italian food consisting of balls of cooked rice. It's also a new word in Scrabble that's a great way to get rid of extra vowels.

Yowza: This new official word is great for those who love to shout their words as they're playing them.

Some more new words of note include zen, schneid (a sports term for a losing streak) and plenty of options to make you hungry, including bibimbap, cotija and sriracha. You can also now play aquafaba, beatdown, zomboid, twerk, sheeple, wayback, bokeh, botnet, emoji, facepalm, frowny, hivemind, puggle and nubber.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesgameseducationdistractionbuzzworthy
Related
Unexpected official Scrabble words
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Craftsmen compete to be named Pennsylvania's Best Bricklayer
American Girl opening outlet store in Hershey, Pa.
NJ woman wins casino's largest online jackpot while on conference call
IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Officials: Boy selling candy dies after falling between subway cars
Teen shot outside Central High School, lockdown lifted
Cosby arrives for start of sentencing hearing
Cosby accusers say they hope he is sentenced to jail time
Ben Franklin Bridge lane restrictions expected until afternoon
Woman charged with arson following large apartment complex fire
New misconduct accusations roil Kavanaugh nomination
Wentz leads Eagles to 20-16 comeback win over Colts
Show More
School bus driver accused of allowing students to take the wheel
SiriusXM buying Pandora Media in $3.5 billion deal
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Damp Today, Steadier Rain Tonight
Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors spotted in New Hope
Wells Fargo to lay off 26,000 employees
More News