April 13 is National Scrabble Day, so to celebrate here is a list of unexpected official Scrabble words along with their point value (not including bonuses). All of the words are fromVLOG - 8 pointsMEME - 8 PointsSELFIE - 9 PointsDUBSTEP - 12 pointsHASHTAG - 14 pointsBROMANCE - 14 pointsFRENEMY - 15 pointsSEXTING - 15 pointsCAKEHOLE - 17 pointsCHILLAX - 19 Points