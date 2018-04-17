Personalize your weather by entering a location.
FYI PHILLY
Watch: How Jezabel Careaga Really BUILDS a Business - FYI Philly
A native Argentinian wants to redefine the life of the modern business owner. (WPVI)
By
Jeannette Reyes
Tuesday, April 17, 2018
West Philadelphia --
Jeannette Reyes shows us how Jezabel Careaga is building her business literally and figuratively.
Jezabel's Studio
208 S. 45th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-985-2725
https://www.jezabelsstudio.com
