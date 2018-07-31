World's Fair of Money Ticket Sweepstakes

WORLD'S FAIR OF MONEY
Philadelphia, PA - August 14-18, 2018
Pennsylvania Convention Center at 1101 Arch St, 19107
Halls D and E; (Main Entrance in Hall D)
Come see more than $1 billion of historic rare coins and colorful currency including $100,000 bills and a nickel worth $3 million - plus, find out what your old coins and currency may be worth! It's all at the World's Fair of Money, the biggest, most educational coin show in the country.
SHOW HOURS:
Tuesday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (FREE admission on Saturday!)
Last admission is 30 minutes prior to closing.
Admission is $8 for the public; free for ANA members and children under 12. Admission is free on Saturday, August 18.