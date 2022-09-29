'Hocus Pocus 2' sees return of Sanderson sisters like they never left

"It's been something that's been bubbling under that we've always wanted to do," said Bette Midler, who plays Winifred Sanderson.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Twenty-nine years after we first met the Sanderson sisters, they're back and ready to put a brand new spell on us.

The much anticipated "Hocus Pocus 2" debuts Friday on Disney+.

In this legacy sequel, the three star witches are back in Salem like they never left.

"It's been something that's been bubbling under that we've always wanted to do," said Bette Midler, who plays Winifred Sanderson. "Every now and again, when we would see each other, we would agitate and wring our hands, and finally, our dream came true."

Midler once again joins Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in the iconic roles they first stepped into in 1993.

"I think the longevity of this particular film in people's lives and the generational transition, you know, the handing off to the next, it's very touching," said Parker, who plays Sarah Sanderson.

Doug Jones is also back, reprising his role as Billy Butcherson.

"It's so exciting to revisit a character that I loved playing so so much," Jones said.

There's also a group of very giddy newcomers.

"I grew up watching the movie religiously," said Sam Richardson, who plays Gilbert. "Being a part of it is like if you go to your favorite football game and in the middle, they ask you to come onto the field and play some snaps."

In this sequel, modern-day teens accidentally bring the sisters back while performing their yearly Halloween night ritual.

"I don't think anyone in a million years could ever watch Hocus Pocus and say, 'Yeah, I'm going to be in that someday,'" said Belissa Escobedo, who plays Izzy. "And then have it actually happen."

"It's a lot of fun," said Kathy Najimy, who plays Mary Sanderson. "We have new musical numbers. This is a masterpiece. You're going to love it, people."

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.