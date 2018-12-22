Five people have lost their lives to gun violence in a 24-hour period in Philadelphia.This isn't the first time the Harris Family has been impacted by gun violence in the city. The cousin of the victim tells Action News they're losing all the men in their family to violence in the street.Saturday marked another violent day in Philadelphia.One of five fatal shooting victims in this 24-hour span, a 27-year old father, Kevin Harris.Nakeda Allen, the victim's cousin said, "We're losing good people and my cousin was a good person. He was one of those individuals who or where he was always giving people advice."Harris was leaving a bar on the 6200 block of Market St just after 2 a.m. and was fatally shot in the head. A 37-year- old man was also hit in the stomach and is in critical condition."He was just leaving the club with my aunts for their birthday, and someone shot him," said victim's sister Takara Harris.His family is in mourning in West Philadelphia and asking for answers."I just hope whoever did this to my brother, turn themselves in, so we can be at peace and my brother can get justice," added Takara.Detectives also need help in solving the murder of a 35-year-old man. It happened just before midnight on Friday on the 1600 block of West Westmoreland Street in the Tioga- Nicetown section of the city.In broad daylight, just after 1:30 Saturday afternoon. Three people were killed at the intersection of North 10th and French streets. One man was killed inside a vehicle, a man and a woman were transported to Temple hospital where they died. 2 guns were found on the scene.Back in West Philadelphia, the Harris Family, is in mourning, overwhelmed by the onslaught of violence in their hometown."The city in Philadelphia it's just difficult. The issue is, I feel like it happens day to day, this is getting to the point where there's a loss of empathy," said Nakeda.Police have not made any arrests in the three shootings. Detectives need the public's help in solving these murders.------