Santa hands out $100 bills to needy families in Levittown

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Santa had a special surprise in Levittown, Pennsylvania on Wednesday.He brought some holiday cheer - and envelopes with $100 bills!Car after car, Santa made his rounds at the Emergency Relief Association food pantry off Woodbourne Rd. Many were emotional."My husband is disabled, and I have three kids and this is truly a blessing," Stacey Mauriello said.Lots of blessings came at a time needed more than ever. Food insecurity is at an all-time high given the pandemic.Grandmothers, grandfathers and mothers were so grateful."Our house has burnt down couple months ago so this will help. I have seven kids so this will help with some Christmas shopping," mother Janee Bender said.The man behind it all is Gene Epstein. He's done well for himself in the automobile and commercial real estate industries.He works with the Levittown-Bristol Kiwanis, which supports the shelter."I get an incredible feeling out of being able to change somebody's life for a day, a week, a month," Epstein said.Epstein handed out $5,000 in Levittown, and handed out $40,000 last week. He works with nearly a dozen charities.He said giving back is just in his blood."Grandparents that were financially poor but gave away everything they could to help other people," Epstein said.Santa making the holidays a lot brighter. It's the gift that keeps on giving.