Person shot at Holiday Inn Express in Bucks County

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least one person is injured after shots rang out at a Holiday Inn Express in Bucks County early Sunday.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. at the hotel on Cabot Road in Falls Township.

Police said one person was struck and taken to St. Mary Medical Center.

Shell casings were found in front of the hotel's main entrance.

Several windows and doors were hit by gunfire.

Police have not yet released any other information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countyhotelshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 injured, hundreds displaced after apartment complex fire
Philly archdiocese to resume Mass in June after Trump, Wolf remarks
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc present Sunday Mass
Wolf anticipates moving Philly area to yellow phase by June 5
AccuWeather: Clouds, Some Sun
Businesses along New Jersey beaches, prepare for Memorial Day Weekend
Montgomery County summer camp prepares to open
Show More
Suspect wanted in Bensalem shooting, robbery: Police
War veteran celebrates 102-year-old birthday with a parade
46-year-old man shot seven times in the leg: Police
19-year-old shot twice, listed in critical condition: Police
New Jersey State Trooper shoots, kills suspect on Garden State Parkway: Attorney General's Office
More TOP STORIES News