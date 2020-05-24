Person shot at Holiday Inn Express in Bucks County

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least one person is injured after shots rang out at a Holiday Inn Express in Bucks County early Sunday.It happened around 1:15 a.m. at the hotel on Cabot Road in Falls Township.Police said one person was struck and taken to St. Mary Medical Center.Shell casings were found in front of the hotel's main entrance.Several windows and doors were hit by gunfire.Police have not yet released any other information.