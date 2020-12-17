Still have holiday packages to ship? It may be too late

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A record 3 billion packages are expected to be delivered this holiday season across the country.
That number was already causing shipping companies to warn consumers to expect delays, but yesterday's snowstorm is a double whammy as complaints continue.
"I've had a lot of business things that have taken 3 weeks to get from Gladwyn to Merion," said Jennifer Isdaner.
Karen, of Haverford, ran into a different kind of delay: a closed post office as she tried to mail a package to an essential worker,
"She was going to use them as gifts for all the ladies in the nursing home," Karen said.
"It really couldn't have happened at a worse time obviously, it hampers transportation," said Ray Daiutolo Sr. with the United States Postal Service.
USPS tells Action News it is working to try to prevent further delays.
"We're gonna deal with it. We'll flex our network, we'll move our resources around," Daiutolo said.
The weather caused UPS to issue service alert Thursday morning.
It said the weather conditions around its regional hub in Philadelphia caused a "disruption to operations" and some shipments may experience "unavoidable delays."
The added challenge comes as consumers and companies are sending out record numbers of holiday packages.
"We've never seen anything like it," said Daiutolo. "So whatever customers can do to get those items to us sooner rather than later will help us deliver their packages."
If you want a package or holiday card delivered first-class by Christmas, the postal service says you must mail them by Friday.
Saturday is the deadline for priority service and Wednesday, Dec. 23 for Priority Mail Express service
"My message is mail today. I know we have suggested dates that are suggested but my suggestion is to do it today, don't wait," Daiutolo said.
FedEx says it is too late now for ground shipping in time for Christmas.
UPS says ground shipping depends on location.
If you're willing to pay for expedited shipping you can overnight packages as late as Wednesday of next week.
Still have holiday packages to ship? It may be too late
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More