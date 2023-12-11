Small business holiday shopping at ByRen Jewelry, Blk Ivy and Flourish Market Philly

ByRen Jewelry, Blk Ivy & Flourish Market Philly are three small businesses helping you stand out.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shop some of the best small-owned businesses in Philly for the holiday season

ByRen Jewelry is a hand-made jewelry business by Rachael Compton.

Compton began making her jewelry after not being able to find the type of jewelry she was looking for.

You can shop from the Main Collection, The Moon Festival Collection and the One of a Kind Collection on her website.

You'll find uniquely crafted rings, necklaces, and earrings available for purchase.

Custom jewelry is also available online and from her store-front Aiyah, coming soon in 2024.

Blk Ivy is a thrift store in West Philadelphia that is preserving history through fashion.

Owner Kimberly McGlonn has turned Blk Ivy into a one of a kind shoppable museum.

Blk Ivy Thrift pays homage to the civil rights era with a collection of vintage items from 1954-1972.

You'll find vintage clothing, vinyls, and accessories available this holiday season.

For Fridays during the holiday season, you can experience a sip and shop event from five to seven for shop Black Business Fridays.

3605 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Flourish Market Philly is owned by mother daughter duo Allison Hendler and Patricia Van Hook.

Flourish Market has something for everyone for the holidays. There's chalk, playdough, and clothing for kids.

You'll find dog products for your furry friends like cheesesteak biscuits.

The store is filled with thoughtful gifts like plants, flowers, artwork, and candles.

All the items sold at Flourish Market are made by the mother-daughter duo and other small businesses from Philadelphia and other cities.

Flourish Market's goal is to be a platform for other small businesses and sell sustainable products.

2227 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia, PA