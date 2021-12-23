It's crunch time for last-minute holiday shoppers in Delaware

Shoppers are coming to town, or should I say mall?? 🛍🎁🎄



People are starting early at the Christiana Mall to beat the crowds, but it’s already off to a busy start! We are speaking with those last minute shoppers tonight on @6abc pic.twitter.com/rAqbCt0pXI — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) December 23, 2021

Christiana Mall holiday hours:

Dec 23. 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Dec 24. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Closed on Christmas

Concord Mall holiday hours:

Dec 23. 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Dec 24. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Closed on Christmas

TALLEYVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Holiday foot traffic took over the Christiana and Concord malls in Delaware two days before Christmas.Shoppers packed the Christiana Mall within one hour after they opened to grab last-minute gifts."Doing some last-minute shopping for mom, my wife, and a few other people," said Will Walls from Smyrna.Some people took their time, enjoying the holiday rush, while others wanted to get in and get out."I have a purpose, so I have a list, and I am going to get whatever is on my list, and I'm going to get out," said shopper Leroy Watson who got up early hoping to beat the crowds.Shoppers told Action News they decided to do their last-minute shopping in Delaware for convenience and affordability."We come down to Delaware and take advantage of the tax-free shopping," said Brian Bellew from Aston, Pa.Whether the crowds are good or bad, there's no reason to cry or pout. In the end, it all comes down to getting in the holiday spirit and spending time with family.Bellew says it's a yearly tradition that he goes out last minute to purchase gifts with his brother, and then they enjoy a nice lunch together."We always wait until the last minute. The best buys are last minute, right? You don't feel bad spending money last minute," Bellew said.