holiday shopping

It's crunch time for last-minute holiday shoppers in Delaware

By and Bryanna Gallagher
EMBED <>More Videos

It's crunch time for last-minute holiday shoppers in DE

TALLEYVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Holiday foot traffic took over the Christiana and Concord malls in Delaware two days before Christmas.

Shoppers packed the Christiana Mall within one hour after they opened to grab last-minute gifts.

"Doing some last-minute shopping for mom, my wife, and a few other people," said Will Walls from Smyrna.



Some people took their time, enjoying the holiday rush, while others wanted to get in and get out.

"I have a purpose, so I have a list, and I am going to get whatever is on my list, and I'm going to get out," said shopper Leroy Watson who got up early hoping to beat the crowds.

Shoppers told Action News they decided to do their last-minute shopping in Delaware for convenience and affordability.

"We come down to Delaware and take advantage of the tax-free shopping," said Brian Bellew from Aston, Pa.

Whether the crowds are good or bad, there's no reason to cry or pout. In the end, it all comes down to getting in the holiday spirit and spending time with family.

Bellew says it's a yearly tradition that he goes out last minute to purchase gifts with his brother, and then they enjoy a nice lunch together.

"We always wait until the last minute. The best buys are last minute, right? You don't feel bad spending money last minute," Bellew said.

  • Christiana Mall holiday hours:
    Dec 23. 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
    Dec 24. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

    Closed on Christmas


  • Concord Mall holiday hours:
    Dec 23. 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
    Dec 24. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    Closed on Christmas
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingdelawareholiday shoppingholidaymallgifts
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
Shipping deadlines arrive as shoppers grab last-minute gifts
Last minute shoppers face slim pickings in search of gifts
Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids
Many continue holiday shopping in-person despite COVID concerns
TOP STORIES
Congresswoman Scanlon: Carjacking in FDR Park 'particularly upsetting'
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death
Fire tears through off-campus apartments near West Chester U.
Owners of dog euthanized by local animal shelter take legal action
Crossing guard shortage in Philly leaves hundreds of corners unmanned
The best time to use a COVID-19 home test kit, according to an expert
Holiday travelers on the move despite Omicron concerns
Show More
Community leaders team up for holiday ceasefire campaign
Man arrested for sexually assaulting girl as she walked to school
Upper Darby High School evacuated after fire in bathroom
Pause prevents 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant from winning car
TSA officer jumps conveyor belt to save choking baby at Newark airport
More TOP STORIES News