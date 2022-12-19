AAA: Travel for year-end holidays to approach pre-pandemic levels in the Philadelphia region

If you plan on traveling for the holidays, AAA says you'll have plenty of company.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Trips for the year-end holidays will approach pre-pandemic levels in the Philadelphia region, according to a travel forecast released Monday morning by AAA.

Some 1.3 million Philadelphia-area residents will travel 50 miles or more, which is a 3.4 percent increase over last year.

Of those, 90 percent - or 1.2 million - are planning to drive to their destination.

As for air travel, 88,000 people will plan to fly, a 13.4 percent increase from last year.

Finally, 38,000 Philly-area travelers plan to go by bus, train or cruise ship. That's a 28 percent increase over last year.

Those who are driving will get some relief at the pumps. AAA says gas prices are the lowest since October 2021.

However, keep an eye on the forecast. A late-week storm could disrupt your travel plans.